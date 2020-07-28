OBS Studio: see requirements to download on PC, Mac

OBS Studio is a live program used to record the screen of online games and transmit live on streaming platforms. Available for free download in 32-bit and 64-bit versions for PC (from Windows 7), in addition to Mac and Linux, the service is compatible with the main platforms: Twitch TV, Facebook Gaming, Nimo TV, BOOYAH! and YouTube. The program competes with Streamlabs and Xsplit. Check below the minimum requirements to download OBS Studio on your computer. It is worth mentioning that the program is not available for cell phones.

PC

To run on the PC, OBS Studio requires that the machine be equipped with Windows 7 or later versions and graphics card with support for DirectX 10.1. DirectX is directly related to the multimedia activities in the operating system. OBS Studio for Windows is available in two versions: 32-bit and 64-bit.

Mac

On Apple computers, the live streaming software requires a macOS 10.12 or later version, in addition to an Intel processor. The developer explains that OBS is not compatible with Macs equipped with PowerPC (PCC) processors.

Linux

In order to run OBS Studio on Linux, it is necessary that the computer has the X Windows System and graphics card compatible with OpenGL 3.2.



