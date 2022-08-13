Oblivion’s Strange Glitch Shows an NPC With a Twisted Neck

Despite the fact that it is still common for players to jump into the latest Elder Scrolls game and find new and interesting glitches, it is likely that fewer players re-visit Oblivion, the predecessor of Skyrim 2006. However, as some players continue to devote time to open-world classics, playing and modifying Oblivion even today, there are many opportunities to find ways in which the game does not present itself perfectly.

This latest example of Oblivion’s misbehavior comes from Reddit user LadyOfDales, who posted a short clip on the game’s subreddit. It’s a small glitch, but it makes talking to an NPC seem creepy and inhumane, even without having to talk to one of the many non-human characters throughout the game.

The video shows the player approaching an NPC who is riding a Cyrodiil from the world of Oblivion and trying to strike up a conversation as they pass by on the road. It gets weird when it seems that the NPC’s head thinks that the player is much taller than he really is, which is why the character stretches his neck to look up. However, the action has a strange visual effect from the point of view from which the player actually sees it, as this mismatch of sight causes the NPC’s neck to twist nervously.

….Is her neck okay? from ElderScrolls

While it’s a really interesting sight, it’s at least not one of the many glitches in Oblivion that can affect the actual gameplay and interaction with some creatures and NPCs. This is still a strange enough event to tell about, along with many other glitches that fans have discovered throughout the Elder Scrolls series. It’s not every day that players see an NPC who hasn’t immersed himself in the physics of rag dolls being distorted in such a strange position.

No game is free of any glitches, although many games from the Elder Scrolls series have previously been characterized by some of the most interesting ways of obfuscating code, sometimes in the interests of the player. At the same time, even despite crashes that may allow players to duplicate items or send Oblivion NPCs into walls, it is rare to see bugs breaking the game in the most recent updates and releases of Bethesda games. This is part of what can sometimes cause bugs to be perceived more as a feature than a problem, since most often they just show cracks, rather than completely breaking the floor from under the player.

Oblivion is already available for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.