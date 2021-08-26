Oblivion Song: Jake Gyllenhaal To Star In Comic Book Adaptation

Oblivion Song: Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the science fiction film Oblivion Song, a live-action adaptation of the comic books by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici. The actor will also produce the attraction, which has the potential to become a franchise, alongside the creator of The Walking Dead in partnership with New Republic Pictures — the company responsible for The War of Tomorrow.

The plot of the original work, published by Image Comics/Skybound in 2018 and still in circulation, is set in a post-apocalyptic world caused by the sudden and mysterious disappearance of 300 thousand citizens. A decade after that event, the government gave up trying to rescue those left behind, an effort that protagonist Nathan Cole will take as his personal mission.

The project was under development by Universal, however, the studio withdrew from the adaptation. Sean O’Keefe (Double Change) will write the script for Oblivion Song, a feature that has yet to find its airing platform and hasn’t had a released release date.