Obi-Wan’s Final Fight with Vader Finally Stopped Ignoring Alec Guinness

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The final battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) In the series, Obi-Wan Kenobi finally recognizes the version of the Jedi master Sir Alec Guinness. The third Lucasfilm series for Disney+ ended with an extended kepper, which promised a tense rematch between the former allies. The pair’s battle in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale was full of wonderful moments for both characters, including a reference to the original iteration of Obi-Wan Guinness in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Shortly after it was confirmed that Christensen would be joining McGregor in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Lucasfilm also immediately confirmed that the former allies would face each other in an epic duel in the series. Billed as the “rematch of the century,” it was one of, if not the most anticipated aspect of the Disney+ show. The pair first faced each other in episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it was far from an intense battle as intended, as the Sith lord was clearly superior to his former Jedi master. When they met again in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s finale, Obi-Wan finally regained his strength, turning the tables and eventually defeating Darth Vader.

Since this became his signature fighting pose in the prequels, Obi-Wan just had to start with his two-index finger stance as he prepared to duel with his former padawan. At first, the couple’s battle resembled scenes from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, although not as bright and acrobatic. For some reason, it reminded me of the emotional confrontation between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan on Mustafar in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. As the battle continued and he became more and more confident in his skills, Obi-Wan eventually switched to the Guinness fighting style, as shown in A New Hope, holding his lightsaber with both hands instead of one. This is the first time Obi-Wan Kenobi has made a clear reference to Guinness, as the show primarily relied on what came before it, rather than what’s ahead.

For context, the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi take place 10 years after Order 66. It will be another ten years before Obi-Wan Guinness gets his adventure in A New Hope. Since McGregor is playing a role in the limited series, it makes sense that the narrative focuses on his view of the Jedi Master. However, there have been comments about how quickly the character appears to have aged in the decade following the Disney+ series, as McGregor’s iteration looks significantly younger than Guinness in the original Star Wars movie. This shouldn’t be such a big problem, because this is where the suspension of no-confidence should come into effect. It’s just two actors playing the same role; it’s not some plot hole. It was Lucasfilm’s job to make sure that the Obi-Wan Kenobi McGregor and Guinness versions were synchronized so as not to create any inconsistencies in the narrative, and for the most part they did.

The series about Obi-Wan Kenobi is a transitional story between the prequel and the original trilogies. At the moment it remains a limited series, there are no official plans for the second year. However, this does not mean that the second season is completely excluded, especially since a whole decade has passed between McGregor’s version and Guinness’ view of the character.