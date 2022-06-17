Obi-Wan’s Anakin Memories are More Important than You Think

Warning! SPOILERS for the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Memories of Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi are much more important than a simple fan service episode in the new Star Wars series. The past not only reflects the titular Jedi master’s current conflict with Darth Vader, but also reveals key elements of Kenobi’s ongoing relationship with his former fallen Padawan that still persist. The key to victory in Obi-Wan Kenobi’s 5th episode, memories of Hayden Christensen as a young Anakin Skywalker may be the most important episode of the series at the moment.

While Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first episode saw Kenobi having dreams about the past, every frame of his nightmare was taken from pre-existing footage from the prequel trilogy, showing his inability to let go of the past and his sense of failure with the padawan. who became his brother as a Jedi knight during the Clone Wars. However, in the 5th episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi master tries to escape from the Empire, and Darth Vader himself helps a young princess Leia and a secret resistance cell known as the Path. During this conflict, both Obi-Wan and the Dark Lord of the Sith recall their shared history as teacher and student.

In a brand new episode filmed for Obi-Wan Episode 5, Anakin Kenobi’s flashbacks take place some time before the events of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. However, what makes this scene so important is that it directly informs about Vader’s attack on Kenobi and the Path in the present. Darth Vader can foresee Kenobi’s next moves, while Obi-Wan also knows the mistakes his former apprentice will make, which will lead to the Jedi’s escape with Leia and the Path. However, the memories go beyond just giving Kenobi the key to victory. The fact that Kenobi and Vader still know how the other thinks tragically proves that their bond still persists despite years of darkness and trauma. They are still connected like brothers.

The past is the present, and the present is the past with these new memories of Obi-Wan training with Anakin. This is surprising and at the same time tragic, given the scale of their relationship in the “Star Wars” timeline. Even the combat choreography resembles their iconic battle on the lava world of Mustafar, which led to Anakin’s true transformation into the Sith lord Darth Vader. Despite the fact that they are on opposite sides of the Force, their brotherhood still persists, which makes it much harder for Obi-Wan to resist Vader.

As the new Star Wars series nears its upcoming finale, it will be interesting to see what will potentially be the final reckoning between Obi-Wan and Vader before Kenobi disappears into obscurity again before A New Hope. After this episode and its incredibly dynamic flashbacks, it seems that Obi-Wan has begun to look through the bond he still has with Anakin to see the Sith lord he has become — the one he must finally meet as Obi-Wan Kenobi comes to his end.