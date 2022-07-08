Obi-Wan Kenobi’s title cleverly hid the deeper meaning of Star Wars

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The name “Obi-Wan Kenobi” may seem too long, but there is a reason why Lucasfilm chose it rather than just “Kenobi”. Since Disney and Lucasfilm will soon release another Disney+ series called “Andor” about Cassian Andor, this may seem strange. The Disney+ limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” follows Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan in the period between Star Wars. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” and “Episode IV: A New Hope”. Obi-Wan’s symbolic transformation into Ben Kenobi (originally played by Alec Guinness) is a key part of the series, and its title reflects this.

Former Jedi Master Obi-Wan is in bad shape at the beginning of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Haunted by memories of his failure to thwart Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) Becoming Darth Vader, Obi-Wan isolates himself from the people and the Force on Tatooine. He is far from the wise master Luke Skywalker, whom he meets in The New Hope, but his adventures with the young Princess Leia and a possible rematch with Darth Vader help him find the strength to become a Jedi again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s title reflects Obi-Wan’s inability to let go of the past and his trauma from the duel with Vader on Mustafar and the elimination of the Jedi through Order 66. He is constantly drawn back to this world, despite his refusal, and characters such as Bail Organa and Reva Sevander continue to call him Obi-Wan, despite on his desire to let go of this person. If the series was simply called “Kenobi,” this subtle detail signaling his inability to move on would not be so effective.

What does the name “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+ say about the chronology of the series

Obi-Wan is not yet ready to become Ben Kenobi at the beginning of Obi-Wan Kenobi. He thinks so, but he has to forgive himself for his role in allowing Anakin to become Darth Vader before he can admit that he is a new Jedi. This is also shown in episode 6 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, where Obi-Wan and Vader fight (without John Williams’ iconic “Battle of Heroes” music), and Anakin briefly appears to tell his former master that Vader has absorbed his identity. Once Obi-Wan accepted this obvious truth, he was finally able to assume the mantle of Ben Kenobi, demonstrating why the show’s title should emphasize the “Obi-Wan” part of his name. This also explains why he calls Vader “Darth” in “New Hope” and not Anakin.

From an out-of-universe perspective, Lucasfilm also probably knows that the Disney+ series will see more viewers if the show is called Obi-Wan Kenobi. For a casual audience that isn’t as interested in Star Wars, the name “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is much more recognizable than just “Kenobi.” This is not a problem with lesser-known characters like rebel leader Cassian Andor, which is why his show is simply called Andor. The name of the show “Obi-Wan Kenobi” serves a plot purpose and makes sense from a marketing point of view, demonstrating how Obi-Wan is slowly turning into himself from the original trilogy, played by Alec Guinness.