Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Finale Explains 11 Secrets of a New Hope

The Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 finale ended the epic six-part series on an action-packed and heartfelt note while explaining numerous details in the Star Wars film that initiated the franchise: A New Hope. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series explores its titular hero as he comes to terms with the fall of the Jedi Order and Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader. In addition to showing Kenobi come to terms with his former pupil’s new identity and regain his motivation to continue his critical mission, the Obi-Wan series also adds exciting new context to A New Hope.

Although Obi-Wan had a sense of purpose at the end of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, he’s overcome with despair over the loss of Anakin and the Jedi by the start of the Kenobi series. As Obi-Wan evades the dangerous Inquisitor, Reva (the Third Sister), he gradually grows back into the heroic Jedi seen at the end of the prequel trilogy and the start of A New Hope, while also having him interact with a young Princess Leia. Although the Obi-Wan series occasionally come rather close to contradicting the current Star Wars canon, it ultimately respects the continuity and adds new and fascinating lore to the stories of key Star Wars original trilogy characters.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale ends with several famous Star Wars characters becoming far closer to their A New Hope incarnations than they were at the start. Darth Vader declares his old mentor as being meaningless to him while Kenobi accepts that his former student and friend is beyond redemption (in his mind). Princess Leia sees the malicious scope of the Empire firsthand and forms a friendship with Kenobi, and Luke Skywalker is finally shown meeting “Old Ben.” Kenobi bridges the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope by explaining these 11 mysteries.

Tala’s Holster Can Explain Why Leia Is Skilled With A Blaster

Throughout A New Hope Leia is shown to be a crack shot with a blaster, felling Imperial stormtroopers numerous times. Ben Kenobi notably gives Leia the holster of Tala Durith, a former Imperial officer who joined The Path, a Jedi sympathizer group that has quite a lot in common with Rebel cells. In memory of Tala’s sacrifice on Jabiim and as a means to defend herself, Leia likely had formal training with blasters before A New Hope as she did in the Legends continuity.

Owen & Beru’s Skill Explains Luke’s Blaster Skills In ANH

Luke Skywalker is also a talented combatant with a blaster in A New Hope, and this is similarly explained through implication in the Kenobi finale. Bravely defending Luke from Reva, Owen and Beru are shown to be quite skilled with blasters, despite going up against a foe more powerful than they are. It’s easy to imagine that they’re responsible for Luke’s experience with blasters in A New Hope.

Why Darth Vader Never Found Luke Or Obi-Wan On Tatooine

Obi-Wan chose Tatooine as his and Luke’s hiding spot, not knowing that Darth Vader was still alive at the time. With Luke being raised by Owen and Beru Lars, it’s too late for Kenobi to hide him somewhere else, but he needn’t worry about Darth Vader tracking him down on his old homeworld. Darth Vader is shown to have given up his pursuit of Kenobi in his final scene on Mustafar, so there is no danger of Imperial forces searching Ben and Luke on Tatooine.

How Luke Skywalker Knew Ben Kenobi In A New Hope

Luke Skywalker is shown to be mildly familiar with “Ben” Kenobi in A New Hope but isn’t aware of his real name. In a heartwarming moment, Owen Lars lets Kenobi meet Luke, where he likely only refers to himself as “Ben.” Given that Owen probably doesn’t let Kenobi speak to Luke very often, this would explain why Luke knows the name “Kenobi” but isn’t too familiar with him in A New Hope.

Luke Got His T-16 Toy From Ben Kenobi

Luke is also shown playing with a toy T-16 Skyhopper in A New Hope, and this too gets a heartwarming origin in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. Ben Kenobi made the toy himself for Luke, but his first attempt to give it to him is thwarted by Owen in the pilot episode. When Owen allows Ben to meet Luke, he brings the toy with him as a gift for the future pilot and Jedi.

Why Bail & Leia Reached Out To Obi-Wan In A New Hope

Obi-Wan is reluctant at first to assist Bail and Breha Organa in rescuing Leia when she’s kidnapped by the Empire, but he eventually saves her in the Kenobi series. Ben’s mission is to protect the children of Anakin Skywalker, but he will help his friends when absolutely necessary. When full-scale war between the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire becomes inevitable, Bail and Leia Organa reach out to Kenobi, as he promised to help them again if needed in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale.

Obi-Wan Wears Jedi Robes Because He’s No Longer Being Hunted

Obi-Wan’s standard attire on Tatooine is his Jedi robes, which some viewers have criticized over the years. The choice isn’t as reckless as it seems, as many Tatooine garbs resemble Jedi robes anyway. The Kenobi finale further explains why Ben is safe to wear his robes in A New Hope: Darth Vader has ceased the hunt for his old master.

Darth Vader’s “Now I Am The Master” Line Explained

When encountering Obi-Wan in A New Hope, Darth Vader tells him “When I left you, I was but the learner, now I am the master.” Revenge of the Sith sufficiently explains this line, as Vader had only just become a Sith Lord when battling Kenobi on Mustafar and had yet to even begin his Sith training, but the Kenobi finale adds even more context. In Kenobi, Darth Vader is not quite the controlled Sith Lord seen in A New Hope yet and is still prone to outbursts of emotion, but he’ll have mastered the dark side by the time he meets his former master again aboard the Death Star.

Why Obi-Wan Called Vader “Darth” In A New Hope

Obi-Wan also calls Darth Vader “Darth” in A New Hope, which seems strange in hindsight, given his knowledge of Vader’s true identity and the fact that Darth is a title shared by all Dark Lords of the Sith. Initially, it would seem that Obi-Wan is mocking his former pupil, calling him but the Kenobi finale gives his dialogue a more tragic explanation. Obi-Wan no longer sees Darth Vader as his student and friend, so he simply calls him “Darth.”

Leia Is Familiar With Both Obi-Wan & “Ben” Kenobi

In A New Hope, Princess Leia refers to Kenobi as Obi-Wan in her message but knows who Luke is talking about when Luke refers to “Ben” Kenobi. Kenobi uses both names during his rescue of Princess Leia in the Kenobi series, so there’s no reason for her to question why Luke uses his pseudonym when rescuing her aboard the Death Star. Leia grew fond of the old Jedi in the Kenobi series and would no doubt his promise to help her again when necessary in the finale.

Why Obi-Wan Told Luke That Darth Vader Killed His Father

Obi-Wan infamously lies to Luke Skywalker in A New Hope about his father, telling him that Darth Vader “betrayed and murdered” Anakin Skywalker. The original explanation for his deception is that he needed Luke to kill Darth Vader and telling him the truth about his father would complicate this. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series finale adds to this by having Darth Vader himself claim responsibility for killing the good man that he once was, making Ben’s lie far more tragic.