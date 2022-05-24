Obi-Wan Kenobi: Will Cad Bane appear in real action in the next Disney+ premiere?

Cad Bane’s live-action appearance as part of The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year surprised and delighted fans of the Star Wars animated shows. This is thanks to the fact that this particular character was only known in animated form, first in The Clone Wars and again in The Bad Batch. That is why there is hope that we will see him in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

So far, there is nothing official due to the great zeal of information about the series. So the only real clue out there about a possible Cad-Bane appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi is recent Disney+ watch recommendations ahead of the show’s May 27 premiere. The watch list includes several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars involving various bounty hunters, with one at the center of the conflict facing James Arnold Taylor’s protagonist.

In this particular arc of The Clone Wars, Obi-Wan, played by Ewan McGregor, disguises himself as a bounty hunter in order to foil a plot revolving around Cad Bane himself while he’s incognito. We already know, thanks to the Kenobi trailer released on May 4, that bounty hunters will be key to the plot.

There is a high probability that in the story surrounding Kenobi in this production, he will involve him with people from his past, for example and most certainly with Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader who will be played by Hayden Christensen. So Cad Bane and the former member of the Jedi Order have a history, and coming to terms with his past may be the only way Kenobi can become the wise and enlightened Jedi we know.

It should be noted that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be directed by Deborah Chow, and in addition to the aforementioned figures, he will have appearances by Kumail Nanjiani, who previously directed an episode of The Mandalorian. The premiere date of this series will be May 27, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ and it will be a double installment with the presentation of 2 episodes in a row so that all the fans are delighted and immediately hooked on this new production of the Star Wars universe. .

Let’s learn a little about the character of Cad Bane, it is known that he was born on the planet Duro, in the year 62 of the Old Republic and since he was young he did many jobs regardless of whether they were legal or not. When Jango Fett dies during the early years of the Clone Wars, he earns respect and a reputation that grows, working with organizations like the Confederacy of Independent Systems and crime boss Jabba the Hutt.

According to the Star Wars fandom portals, one of the most important jobs was commissioned by Darth Sidious during the Clone Wars: to steal a holocron from the Jedi Temple archives, which would show him the location of a kyber crystal with the location of all the force-sensitive kids in the galaxy. On that occasion, Anakin Skywalwer, Ahsoka Tano, and Obi Wan Kenobi managed to stop him, but his confrontation with these three important Jedi and living to tell about it, “speaks of the skills of this bounty hunter.” It will be incredible to enjoy the adventures of the Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, who will now have his own series on Disney+, and all the other characters that feed the fan base, such as the evil Cad-Bane, one of the most feared bounty hunters in the entire galaxy.