Obi-Wan Kenobi: what you need to know about the drama!

Hold on, Star Wars fans! Here’s everything we know about the new Disney + series, featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars saga. Disney + is therefore working to pay tribute to him through an exclusive series.

OMG! Star Wars fans will finally have the right to a whole different series. This time around, we’re tackling some heavy lifting on Disney +, with Obi-Wan Kenobi.

After The Mandalorian, the SVoD platform is therefore working on a series based on the mentor of Anakin and Luke. Suffice to say that the fans are sweaty!

While some are afraid of what the show will bring, others are eager to discover or rediscover the Skywalker master at arms. It promises !

Our favorite Jedi will not have the right to a film as initially planned, but to a series of several episodes. An adaptation on a small screen that gives us stars in the eyes.

Disney + will therefore base its plot 8 years after Revenge of the Sith, the 3rd episode of Star Wars. We will therefore dive into a dark period.

OBI-WAN KENOBI: THE DISNEY + FILM FINALLY FITS SMALL SCREEN

After this episode, Obi-Wan went into exile on Tatootine, still watching over Luke Skywalker. However, our hermit will have to get out of his hiding place, despite himself …

Big news that will delight fans of The Mandalorian: Rosario Dawson could reprise his role as Ahsoka Tano in this Disney + spin-off. Wow!

For his part, Ewan McGregor will reprise his role. In an interview with Empire, our Jedi said, “It’s been quite a while since I played it.”

This does not prevent him from having high expectations for this role which will allow him “to be as close as possible to what Obi-Wan felt while Alec Guinness played him”.

Especially since our future Disney + star has been drinking, since… “I feel like I’m more grizzled and approaching his age, so it will be easier to do.”



