Obi-Wan Kenobi: Teaser Leaks and Shows Fight Against Darth Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi: With Disney Day+ approaching, so do the classic leaks. This time, the company’s Asian division revealed an unprecedented teaser of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, another production from the world of Star Wars.

In the video, you can see actor Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow talking about how it was to make the series 15 years after the actor’s last appearance in the Star Wars universe. In the middle of the conversation, fans will be able to check out some small behind-the-scenes takes of the series.

The video has already been taken down, but fans were, of course, able to replicate the content on social media. Watch:

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s plot tells the story of the Jedi who trained Anakin (Darth Vader) and Luke Skywalker. As a behind-the-scenes teaser, the video doesn’t reveal much information about the story, but it’s possible to check out numerous conceptual arts from the production. One of them even shows a fight against Darth Vader.

“We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without talking about Anakin or Vader,” says Chow. McGregor agreed and says he is excited about the characters’ reunion. “It will be fun to fight him using lightsabers one more time.”