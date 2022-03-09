Obi-Wan Kenobi Surprises With His First Official Images

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney reveals the first eight official images of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on May 25. Obi-Wan Kenobi from Disney+ shows the public the first official images. Ewan McGregor returns to wield the lightsaber as one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe. He recalls that its premiere is scheduled for May 25 as part of the subscription.

Obi-Wan is unleashed in his first images

Entertainment Weekly has been the medium chosen for this exclusive first look. Eight images that anticipate some of the new faces that will accompany McGregor in the cast.

One of them is Inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram, who fulfills her mission in search of Jedis for the Empire. Deborah Chow and Joby Harold, director and writer of the series, reveal that Reva’s ambition will be her main motivation to hunt them down. As for her place with Darth Vader, Ingram reveals that Reva “shares the same dark side goal” and that they are “on the same team.”

Ewan McGregor has also taken the opportunity to share what image of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be transferred in the series: “At the beginning of the story we will find a broken, defeated Obi-Wan, who has somehow given up.” He won’t be the only known character to appear. Uncle Owen will return to the front line played by Joel Edgerton.