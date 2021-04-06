Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars set video released

Days after Lucasfilm revealed the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a new video allegedly showing part of the production set for the next Star Wars series appeared on the internet.

The video that circulates on TikTok shows a wide outdoor setting that clearly represents the environment and architecture of Tatooine.

Even though the series is scheduled to start shooting in April, it is quite evident that the set is not yet finished, as the tools and equipment are still scattered. In any case, Lucasfilm confirmed that the series will begin executing the main photograph at the end of the month. This news was revealed last week, at the same time that the cast of Obi-Wan was announced.

Check out the video.

HELLO IS THIS THE ACTUAL KENOBI SET THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/FTVApFnDEx — lauren (@ewanskenobii) April 4, 2021

Actors who have joined Ewan McGregor include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The series, which is being announced as a special event by Disney, will be directed by Deborah Chow, who also worked on The Mandalorian.

Regarding the filming, Ewan McGregor commented: “Every week, there is a new report. My dad was sending me links, saying, ‘I thought you were filming in Los Angeles’, because there is another tabloid article saying that we are filming in some bizarre city somewhere. ”

The actor said that for the recordings of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a little bit of the same technology as The Mandalorian is being used. He said he liked the shape and western nature of an old-fashioned TV western.

The technology McGregor was talking about is Disney volume, which allows filmmakers to shoot in virtually any environment in real time while on a sound stage.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be broadcast on Disney +. There is still no release date.