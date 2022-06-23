Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2? Here’s what Ewan McGregor and others think about it

Ewan McGregor’s long-awaited return to Star Wars has concluded with the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will appear on Disney+ this week. Disney called the show a “limited series” rather than a “first season,” implying that there will be no more shows, but it seems that most of the key players, including McGregor and Hayden Christensen, are interested in it. do more.

While the Obi-Wan Kenobi series tells the full story, those who liked this story will surely want to see more, and they are not the only ones. In a conversation with GQ, Ewan McGregor very clearly states that he would like to play Obi-Wan again, saying…

If I could do something like this from time to time, I would be just happy.

Ewan McGregor has never been shy about his willingness to play Obi-Wan again after the prequels. He has been asked this question countless times, and he always answered “yes”, even if it turned out that he had already said “yes” to Disney long before the series was confirmed.

And McGregor isn’t the only actor who wants to come back. Hayden Christensen told Radio Times that he thinks there’s more to explore in the role of Darth Vader, so while he knows this show was meant to be limited, if asked, it looks like he’s ready to make a comeback. Christensen said…

Well, it was definitely intended as a separate story. But I would like to continue with this character. You know, I think there’s definitely something to explore, and I’d be so happy to do it.

Of course, if there was a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the first conversation about it would most likely be between Disney and Deborah Chow, who was the showrunner and director of the series. For her part, although she doesn’t completely give up on the idea, she says she hasn’t had a chance to even think about it. She explained…

To be honest, right now I’m only thinking about vacation. I didn’t get there. I can’t even imagine it yet. I just need to finish the show to get there first.

Chow’s comment came before Obi-Wan Kenobi was actually ready, and now it is, so maybe now she will start thinking about it. If someone has an idea for a story, it’s more like Ewan McGregor, most likely Obi-Wan, the fans want it, the actors are interested, and Disney probably doesn’t mind either. The studio seems to be doing much better with “Star Wars” on the small screen than on the big one. Assuming that a sufficient number of people have watched the limited series, it seems obvious that Disney will be quite satisfied if it makes it a little less limited.