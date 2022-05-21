Obi-Wan Kenobi: Rupert Friend admitted what we suspected about his leading role

The fandom of the Star Wars universe is eager to see what Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi will bring to the screens, in addition to bringing together a spectacular cast where Ewan McGregor stands out as the protagonist of this series, and Rupert Friend who recently made a confession about his paper. Let’s see what he said about it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on May 27, 2022 with a double batch of episodes. It will have only 6 chapters of approximately 45 minutes and everything is ready for these great artists to show all their talent in front of the cameras to the delight of the immense fanatic in the world of Star Wars.

Precisely the world of this story has diversified into several formats, one of them was the animated series Star Wars Rebels where the character of the Grand Inquisitor appeared, a role that actor Rupert Friend would come to play in the current series with McGregor.

In a recent interview for an American newspaper, Friend confessed that he went to great lengths to avoid watching the animated production: Star Wars Rebels in the process of preparing for his role as the Grand Inquisitor in the upcoming Disney+ show. “I really wanted to honor the character as I saw him in the script, so I almost deliberately didn’t see the animated performance.”

In addition, he added that he, along with series director Deb Chow and writer Dave Filoni, have the strong intention of wanting to do something new to honor the spirit of the character and be as faithful as possible, but “without making a kind of impression. of anyone else’s interpretation.

These statements were described as confusing and contradictory, since Friend assures that he wants to honor the character, but then affirms that he wants to create something new. In the interview he was peppered with more questions after his explanation of why he didn’t want to see the character in the animated series and was asked how do you honor the character if you haven’t seen the source material? What exactly would you be honoring if you haven’t seen it? How do you know you would be honoring him?

The actor that we had already seen in previous works on the big screen such as The boy in the striped pajamas or his participation for 7 years in the series Homeland, affirms that “It makes absolutely no sense to see the animated reference of the character. The Inquisitor should remain the same person we know from Rebels. He should still be a ruthless dark side user who hunts down and eradicates the Jedi.” If you’re honoring the character, it’s hard to imagine making it fresh and new at the same time. However, Friend insisted that he did not want to “make an impression of someone else’s interpretation is absurd at first glance. I can’t imagine any actor saying that about James Bond.”