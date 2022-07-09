Obi-Wan Kenobi: One quote from each main character that summarizes their personality

With Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans not only got a fantastic bridge between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, but also characters and character development that add a lot to the Star Wars canon. The personalities of the new and old characters of the series shine throughout the six episodes, and many of them have quotes that perfectly reflect their essence.

From summarizing the arches of their characters to demonstrating their values and goals, each main character has at least one quote that demonstrates who they are.

Haya Estri

“Listen, did I make some wrong decisions? Sure. Do I feel bad about it? Sometimes. Do I like loans? Yes. There’s so much you can buy with loans.”

Haya Estri turned out to have a surprisingly sweet story in Obi-Wan Kenobi, a fraudster who wanted to do good and help people, despite his shortcomings. This quote perfectly reflects this.

Coming during a conversation with Obi-Wan, Haija seems genuinely interested in helping those who need her, but at the same time retains a love for loans and a willingness to do questionable things to get them. It’s hard not to like him, despite his flaws, and his self-awareness is a serious reason for this.

Colan Roken

“Listen, if you need my help, you got it.”

Roken is another new character in the series, and although he doesn’t get too much development and doesn’t describe his past in too much detail, he has the potential to appear in future content as some kind of rebel.

This quote summarizes who Roken is in the series as a leader and a person who wants to do good, help people who need it, and fight for what is right. Even if it may not be the smartest thing to do or if it poses a risk to his life, he wants to help, lead people both to battle and safety, and inspire hope, a trait seen among the best rebel leaders in Star Wars. .

Grand Inquisitor

“Do you know the key to the Jedi hunt, friend? Patience.”

Thanks to his appearances in Star Wars: Rebels and in the expanded canon, the history and personality of the Grand Inquisitor are already well known, and this quote fits him perfectly.

The way he puts it in such a cold, calculating manner, talking about hunting Jedi as a kind of art, is very consistent with the analytical, knowledgeable and loving Jedi archive Inquisitor. The Inquisitor is a strong enough villain, but he uses intelligence to defeat various opponents, and this quote demonstrates this level of intelligence.

Tala is Fooling around

“Yes, sometimes. But it’s worth it if I help people.”

At times, Tala Durit has proved to be something of an overshadowing character, helping those who stand in the Way, deserting the Empire and causing one of the most emotional moments of the show when she sacrifices herself to save Obi-Wan and the others on Jabiim.

This quote is a response to Leia, who asks if it is not scary to pretend to be part of the Empire when in fact she is a rebel. Tala shows again and again that she is strong and fearless, ready to fight for the right cause, regardless of the risk.

Owen Lars

“He’s my own.”

One of the best things Obi-Wan Kenobi does, despite not spending a huge amount of time on him, is helping to uncover the layers and nuances of Owen Lars’ character, just as the extended canon does, improving his scenes in the Skywalker saga. .

While many undoubtedly sometimes perceive Owen as a poor father, perhaps too suffocating and overprotective, he adores Luke and considers Luke his son, raising him since childhood. This quote of defiance, thrown to Riva, is one of the standout lines of the finale and a summary of how Owen treats Luke; how his son, his family and the most important thing in his and Beru’s life.

Bail Organa

“Then let’s change the situation together.”

The organs are the highlight of the show, where Bale lit up in several scenes, especially with his daughter, to whom he says this fantastic phrase in the finale.

When Leia says she wants to change something after finally accepting her path in politics, this is Bale’s response, and he emphasizes not only how great a father he is, but also how he acts as a man fighting for a just cause in the Senate. He knows that he alone is powerless against the entire Empire, but still fights for change and the good of the Galaxy.

Reva Sevander

“I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I failed them. He killed them all, and I couldn’t do it.”

There are questions related to Reva’s history and her future. Nevertheless, in the end, she had an interesting line of character, which can be summed up by this line, perfectly pronounced by Moses Ingram, who is simply huge in the finale.

Throughout the show, Reva was so driven by hatred and anger in the name of revenge on Vader for what he did to her friends. So much so that when she couldn’t kill Luke, when she couldn’t become Vader, she considered herself a failure. Now Reva must come out and properly redeem herself, return to the bright side and truly realize that she did not let her friends down, but instead made them proud.