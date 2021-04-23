Obi-Wan Kenobi: Maya Erskine joins cast of Disney + series

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney +’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series has gained another name for its cast. This is Maya Erskine, most famous for creating and starring Hulu’s PEN15 series. According to information from the international press, Maya will be in at least three of the six episodes of the production.

In addition to PEN15, she was also in the cast of series such as Casual, Insecure and Heartbeat. In the dubbing field, his last work was in the film Scoob !, released last year.

Other credits also include participation in the animated series Robot Chicken, Bojack Horseman, Bob’s Burgers, Crossing Swords and Big Mouth.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: learn more about the new Disney + series

For now, it is not yet known what the role of Maya Erskine will be in the series. In the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi, she will join Ewan McGregor as the protagonist Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader – who played these same characters in previous Star Wars productions.

Joel Edgerto, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Kumail Nanjiani, Bonnie Piesse, Benny Safdie and Indira Varma have also been announced as members of the acting team.

Details about Obi-Wan Kenobi are still scarce. However, according to speculation and rumors, the new Disney + series will take place about ten years after the events that took place in Revenge of the Sith, originally released in 2005, but which corresponds to the third film in the franchise’s chronological order.

That way, after losing his friend and apprentice Anakin Skywalker, Kenobi will need to deal with unexpected new conflicts. The episodes will be directed by Deborah Chow, who also was part of the management team for the 1st season of The Mandalorian.

Production is expected to begin its practical work soon. Let’s wait!