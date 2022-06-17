Obi-Wan Kenobi Lost Lucas’ Secret Weapon

The Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set between two Star Wars trilogies by George Lucas, and it features the same iconic characters, but it lacks the epic sense of scale as in these films. Obi-Wan Kenobi is an expensive series that uses the latest technology, but its action seems limited, since most of the fights take place in corridors and alleys. The answer lies in the simple filmmaking tool that Lucas used so well: the installation frame.

An installation plan is usually a general outline at the beginning of a movie or scene, which helps to create a sense of location, as well as the time of day and space in which the characters should move. A new hope begins with one of The most memorable installation shots of the franchise are a long panoramic shot of the underside of Darth Vader’s Star Destroyer, which helps demonstrate the enormous power of the Empire. Other installation shots include the iconic shot of the two suns of Tatooine and shots depicting the icy world of Hoth and the forests of Endor, creating instantly memorable locations.

Obi-Wan Kenobi includes several installation frames, but they are few and far apart, and in fact they do not look like the same space in which the characters move. For example, there is an amazing shot of the Inquisitorial Fortress, where Reva takes Leia. for interrogation, but all the action takes place in anonymous triangular corridors. The battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin in Revenge of the Sith is one of the highlights of the prequel trilogy largely due to the striking setting of the lava planet Mustafar, and their rematch in episode 3 “Obi-Wan Kenobi” takes place in a rather dull quarry. Without a well-established action scene setting, it is difficult to follow a logical development that makes sense to the audience.

The main part of this difference is how Obi-Wan Kenobi and other Star Wars TV shows are filmed. The series was shot entirely on the Los Angeles sound stage using StageCraft virtual production technology created for the Mandalorian. This technology creates backgrounds that tend to be visually believable and much more convenient to produce, but there is still a gap between what the viewer sees on the screen and the space in which the characters move. battle scenes. Even when there is an installation frame, it is the creation of computer graphics unrelated to the actual geography of the next scene.

On the contrary, even in the Star Wars prequel films, shot by George Lucas using computer graphics, there were some real places. The lack of installation footage on television is often a sign of low-budget shows trying to pass off the same few rooms as different places. While Obi-Wan Kenobi probably had a much higher budget than most TV series, his avoidance of framing to hide the technology he uses has a similar effect, making the series cheap and cramped. Episodes such as the escape from Jabiim are not particularly impressive. Thus Obi-Wan Kenobi misses one of the main cinematic techniques that helped George Lucas create a sense of galactic scale.