Obi-Wan Kenobi invented the deadliest lightsabers imaginable

Warning! Spoilers ahead for “Star Wars #25”

In the new landmark issue of Star Wars, it is revealed that Obi-Wan Kenobi once invented a new epic weapon that would surpass the standard lightsaber. Instructing his Padawan Anakin Skywalker in this new installment, Obi-Wan reveals the purpose of the Jedi behind their use of lightsabers, and why they all wield the same weapon. However, it was a lesson he should have learned himself after creating a much more deadly set of lightsabers when he was Qui-Gon Jinn’s apprentice.

Created by writer Charles Soul and a stellar team of artists with whom Soul worked before on the previous series, which takes place in a galaxy far, far away, the new “Star Wars # 25” marks the hundredth script written by Soul for Lucasfilm in comics and novels. Thus, this new issue presents 4 stories consisting of stories that would easily fit into past Soul series, such as “Obi-Wan and Anakin”, “Darth Vader” (2017), “The Rise of Kylo Ren” and “Po Dameron”.

In the first “Star Wars #25” story titled “Lesson” with artist Ramon Rosanas, Obi-Wan and Anakin engage in sparring at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. The events occur before the “Clone Attack” events. Anakin still has a lot to learn from his new master. Thus, he questions the Jedi’s use of lightsabers, believing that he could easily create a blaster powered by kyber crystals rather than a blade. This gives Kenobi the opportunity to teach, and also shows that he once felt the same way, having developed a really impressive version of keketsu-sege in his youth under the guidance of Master Qui-Gon Jinn.

Not only is Obi-Wan’s idea very cool, it would also give an incredible tactical advantage in battle. However, Obi-Wan reveals to Anakin the reason why the Jedi only use lightsabers. As defenders of the world, the Jedi don’t want to be the most powerful. Their only desire is to be capable enough to resist the darkness and maintain the light side of the Force. So they all wield the same weapon with very minor variations to show the galaxy that while they can do and be more, they are deliberately holding back to demonstrate their loyalty and commitment to the guardians of peace and justice. Thus, they all wield a lightsaber not only because of its flaws, but also because of its strengths.

There’s no denying that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s idea for a kyoketsu-sege with a lightsaber is impressive. The weapon simply contradicts the Jedi code. In any case, this short story is an incredibly fascinating study of the symbolism of the Jedi lightsabers. Even better, when the second story (also titled “Lesson”) is read right after it and tells about Emperor Palpatine’s teachings about Sith lightsabers, which he shared with Darth Vader many years later in the Star Wars timeline. “Star Wars #25” is already on sale.