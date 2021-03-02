Obi-Wan Kenobi: Indira Varma joins the cast of the drama.

Actress Indira Varma was recently announced as a new member of the cast of the series Obi-Wan Kenobi, produced for Disney + and wrapped in the Star Wars universe. According to what the international press found out, details about her character are still being kept under wraps among producers.

Currently, Indira Varma stars in ABC’s For Life series. The production even ended its 2nd season recently at the station. She has also become well known for her appearances on Game of Thrones, Paranoid and Carnival Row.

It is worth mentioning that the new Disney + production will also feature the participation of Ewan McGregor, who has already played the character in the intermediate Star Wars trilogy, launched in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

In addition to them, Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker, who later becomes the infamous and iconic Darth Vader.

Star Wars universe expands further on Disney + with Obi-Wan Kenobi series

According to information released about the project, Joby Harold was hired to develop most of the episodes. Initially, Hossein Amini was to be the screenwriter in chief, but he had to quit recently.

Apparently, Deborah Chow, who was also behind the direction of The Mandalorian, will assume the same role in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The series will be set about ten years after the events seen by the public in the movie Revenge of the Sith, also known as Episode III and released in 2005. It must be said that it is just one among many other productions announced by Disney in recent months. , to fill your streaming catalog.

Star Wars fans should look forward to more news involving their favorite Disney + characters!