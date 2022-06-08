Obi-Wan Kenobi includes the live-action debut of Star Wars: Jedi: Enemy of the Fallen Order

Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are ahead!

Having appeared in the Star Wars comics and video games, Purge Troopers have just made their live action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Appearing in “Part IV” of the Star Wars TV series on Disney+, the stormtrooper cleaners from “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” are no longer just part of the popular Star Wars video game or the Darth Vader comic book in which they first appeared. .

Along with stormtroopers and imperial officers, we find an instantly recognizable stormtrooper-cleaner in the thick of the Inquisitorius Fortress — the Inquisitors’ sinister underwater base. They appear in several scenes, clearly being part of the daily life of the Fortress. Purge Troopers are Jedi hunting stormtroopers equipped with lightsaber—resistant armor, and only designated commanders wear the red shoulder pads we see both in the game and in the series.

Star Wars Jedi: A Fallen Order fighter soldier appears on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Credit: Disney+

As you can see, the red visor and shoulder pad are a real sale, and although the Stormtrooper—cleaner helmet looks like it’s been slightly redesigned, it’s almost certainly one of those pesky enemies of the Fallen Order.

After all, the setting is perfect for this—the Inquisitor Fortress played a big role in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order finale, when Cal Kestis and Tsere Junda made a daring escape after Vader was busy sabotaging. In fact, both in the TV show and in the video game there are episodes in which the window of the fortress is broken, and the water needs to be restrained by Force.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the legendary Jedi holding back the water just enough to bring it down on several passing stormtroopers led by a stormtrooper cleaner, while Vader is busy reflecting these waves in a video game. Both Cal and Obi-Wan also make their way into the fortress by swimming underwater… As if someone from Disney was a fan of this game.

Obi-Wan Kenobi plays Ewan McGregor as a titled Jedi along with Benny Safdie, Joel Edgerton, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, Sun Kang and Hayden Christensen.

Deborah Chow directed the series based on scripts by Joby Harold, Andrew Stanton, Hannah Friedman, Hossein Amini and Stuart Beatty.

