Obi-Wan Kenobi: Filming of the Star Wars Series May Have Already Ended; look!

Filming of Obi-Wan Kenobi may have come to an end, suggests a THR report. According to the website, Rupert Friend (Homeland) would have ended his participation and would be released from participating in other projects. So far, neither the actor nor LucasFilm have confirmed, but the information was reinforced by the Bespin Bulletin, which reported that actors Sung Kang and Indira Varma have also been released from the production.

Recording of the series began in May this year, when actor Ewan McGregor confirmed it during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live. The start of production suffered a series of delays due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and follows the Jedi Master (McGregor) during his period of exile on Tatooine. So far, no additional information about the plot has been released.

In addition to McGregor, return to the Star Wars universe Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse with Beru Lars. In addition to Rupert Friend, they are also joined by Maya Erskine, Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who previously worked on The Mandalorian, directs the six episodes of the series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives in the Disney+ catalog in 2022.