Obi-Wan Kenobi explains the strange scene with Luke and Leia in “New Hope”

Warning! SPOILERS for the 4th episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The action takes place nine years before the “New Hope”, the “Star Wars” series Obi-Wan Kenobi may have explained the strange scene between Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. In New Hope, Obi-Wan and Leia never spoke face-to-face, communicating only through Leia’s recorded message to the former Jedi Master. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed that they had met before when Leia was abducted as a child, and thanks to their relationship during this period, Obi-Wan Kenobi may have better explained Leia’s actions in A New Hope.

Viewers often criticized one scene in New Hope, which occurred shortly after the main cast escaped from the Death Star. Devastated by Obi-Wan’s death, Luke sat alone in the Millennium Falcon until Leia brought him a blanket to comfort him. However, considering that Leia had just lost her entire planet and was tortured, it seems that Leia should have been receiving consolation instead. This scene is only made worse by the realization that Leia would also be upset by Obi-Wan’s death, as she had a close relationship with him.

However, Obi-Wan Kenobi may have explained Leia’s motivation in this scene. In episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan had to rescue young Leia from the Inquisitors, only narrowly escaping their base in the Inquisitorius Fortress. As they flew to safety, Leia put her hand on Obi-Wan’s arm to calm him down. Again, this was despite the trauma Leia had just experienced when she was almost tortured when she was only ten years old. This suggests that Leia comforted Luke in the “New Hope” because that’s how she dealt with grief and sought comfort from others.

Why Is Leia Comforting Luke In “New Hope” And Obi-Wan In “Kenobi”

Leia’s actions in Obi-Wan Kenobi showed that she was always inclined to comfort others, even when she was upset, from a very young age. As the adopted daughter of Senator Bail Organa and Queen Breha Organa, Leia was the future leader of Alderaan. Because of this, she probably realized that she needed to be strong for her people, and got used to noticing the needs of others. In addition, both scenes in “New Hope” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” took place right after someone saved Leia from the imperial invaders. Taking care of Luke and Obi-Wan may have been her way of thanking them for their efforts.

Leia also may have comforted others in the hope that they would respond with the same gesture so that they could grieve together. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan was touched by Leia’s actions and held her hand when she reached out to him. In New Hope, Leia might have expected Luke to react in a similar way. However, they were still close to the Death Star, and the Imperial ships began to attack the Millennium Falcon. This interrupted Luke and Leia’s conversation, separating them so that Luke could shoot at the ships while Leia helped Chewbacca in the cockpit. Thus, Obi-Wan Kenobi suggests that Leia often preferred to cope with grief by comforting others so that she could give them strength and they could both support each other.

