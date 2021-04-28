Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Says He’s Excited For The Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Producer Lucasfilm has finally confirmed that Ewan McGregor will play Obi-Wan Kenobi again. In series format, the continuation of the saga will take place ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and will have six episodes.

Produced exclusively for Disney +, the series will also feature Hayden Christiansen again as Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow, acclaimed for directing two episodes of the series The Mandalorian, is confirmed as the director of all episodes of Obi-Wan. Hossein Amini, Iranian screenwriter responsible for the film Drive, will be responsible for the content.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McGregor commented that he is excited about the new project – which should be shot quite differently than the films in the saga in which he participated.

According to the actor, in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, after months of acting against a blue background and using small items of the scene, it was very difficult to bring something new to the performance. “After three or four months of that, it gets very tedious – especially when the scenes are … I don’t want to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare,” said the actor.

Obi-Wan intends to use the technology created by Jon Favreau and his team for The Mandalorian. The group developed realistic backgrounds for the film sets so that the actors were not surrounded by a blue screen during the performance.

The StageCraft system uses giant LED screens, which leave the actors surrounded by the real background of the story: if the scene takes place in the desert, the actors see themselves in the desert. The use of the new technology got McGregor excited: “It will look a lot more real,” he said.

Young Luke Skywalker

During the interview, Obi-Wan’s interpreter was asked about the presence of a young Luke Skywalker in the series. In reply, he just said, “It’s quite possible, I don’t know.”

Looking forward to the Star Wars news?