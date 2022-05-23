Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Deborah Chow analyzed the new series

Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and features the warrior hero years before and on his way to becoming the Jedi Master. The plot will be focused on what happened before what we already knew and that is why the opinion of certain characters such as Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram and Deborah Chow is decisive.

After Obi-Wan Kenobi in the skin of Ewan McGregor saw his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, played by Hayden Christensen, turn to the dark side and become the evil Darth Vader, this greatly affected both psychological and spiritually to this man who decides to find his faith again despite the intense situation he is going through, this is what the new Disney + series that starts on May 27 will be about.

During a press conference in which almost all the protagonists participated, they made a brief analysis and even confessed their opinion of what this Disney + series will be and how it has been for them to participate in this program that will have six episodes and the first two will be broadcast the first day of release.

For example, Moses Ingram, who plays the dark side inquisitor named Reva, along with director Deborah Chow who was also in charge of another successful show in the franchise: The Mandalorian, talked about the expectation of doing this project, highlighted how the A fondness for the prequels has grown since they were released, equally highlighting the challenges of lightsaber training and acrobatics, also playing music on set, filming with the newest technology, and their own personal experience.

Asked what it was like to join the dark side, Ingram replied that it was a lot of fun. “It’s fun to be bad. Also, the weaponry and stunts work, once you get to a point where your body is safe to do the moves, play around with it as well as the costumes. Suttirat [Anne Larlarbe], our costume designer, did an amazing job of building something that, when you walk in, lends itself to a feeling. She was very happy to be there.”

For his part, for the main figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor described what it was like to share Hayden again on set. He noted that the two of them had a very good relationship when they did Episodes II and III together. “We were both away from home and we had a lot of time training together for fights and then being on set together. But also, because we were so far from home, we also spent a lot of time together outside of work.”

“I hadn’t seen Hayden in years, so when I saw him again and was able to talk to him about this project, it was very, very exciting. It was great. Once we were performing together, it was really like a kind of time warp. Watching him on set it was like the last 17 years hadn’t happened at all. It was really peculiar.”

Throughout this conversation with the press, Moses highlighted what his experience was like specifically with lightsaber training. “It was great,” he said. He stressed that the training was daily for about four months. “With regular strength and cardio, and then three days a week of Jedi school on top of that, which, at first, was a bit intimidating.”

“When I came in for the lightsaber work, of course, they’d been doing it for years, so they’d flip it over and wield it, and I was like, ‘Oh God, I’ll never get it.’ I look terrible.” But if you don’t succeed at first, try and try again.”

Although this is the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the immense Star Wars fandom is confident that he will have other installments, because of how deep and important this character is in history. Finally, the protagonists were able to confess which is their favorite Star Wars movie or series:

For Ewan McGregor it’s A New Hope, “Just because it’s the one that changed my life, in a lot of ways, as a kid watching that movie. When I hear the words Star Wars, I always think of C3PO and R2D2 going through the desert, through the sand. That is the first image. So mine would be A New Hope.”

Moses Ingram said that he would cheat to say that it is Obi-Wan Kenobi, “Because now it will be linked to so many moments and memories of my life, it is very similar to what I feel about A New Hope, just like Ewan. I feel like that would be my perfect answer.”

Finally, for director Deborah Chow it’s hard not to say Obi-Wan. “I dont know. I had to go through a lot of them, between the two shows, so I have a great appreciation, in different ways, for all of them. One that I think is really interesting, visually, is Rogue One. I was really looking at the atmospheric sense of it a lot, in a lot of the images, which was pretty impressive.”