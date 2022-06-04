Obi-Wan Kenobi can answer the main question from about Leia Padme

Warning: SPOILERS for episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi provides the perfect explanation for why Leia remembers Padme, despite the fact that the latter died shortly after Leia was born. When Padme died at the end of “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith” during childbirth, it created a kind of hole in the plot of “Return of the Jedi”. In the final part of George Lucas’ original Star Wars trilogy, Leia told Luke everything she remembered about her biological mother, but how could she even remember? She was just a baby.

In Lucas’ eyes, the only way to trace the Empire Strikes Back twist about Darth Vader being Luke’s father is to suddenly reveal in Return of the Jedi that Leia was also his sister. But unlike Leia, Luke didn’t remember his parents from childhood, especially his mother, although Leia did. She told Luke that their mother was “very beautiful, kind, but sad,” which coincides with Padme’s portrayal in the prequels, especially after Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side in Revenge of the Sith. And now Obi-Wan Kenobi’s dialogue can explain why Leia remembered Padme.

In episode 3, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, Leia asks Obi-Wan if he is her biological father, to which he replies “no”. To empathize with her, he explains how Force-sensitive children are taken from their families when they are very young and trained to become Jedi. It happened to him, so the only thing he remembers about his family is his mother’s shawl, his father’s hands, and even a baby who could be Obi-Wan’s brother. Given that they are both strong in the Force, it is likely that because they are Force-sensitive, they can access fleeting memories when they were infants.

A similar ability would exist in the same vein as the Force force psychometry that has been used more and more in Disney’s Star Wars projects, starting with the big splash in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In this film, Rey experiences and learns about certain emotional events related to Anakin and Luke’s lightsaber after she touched it. It’s an ability that only a handful of Jedi possessed because they were born with it; it’s not an ability that can be learned. But perhaps a similar byproduct of the Force could allow Jedi and other Force users to have flashes of their early childhood, even their birth.

So far, the only other reason Star Wars has given as to why Leia remembered Padme is that she was next to her mother’s bodyguard and maid, Sabe, who throughout most of Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace played the role of Queen Amidala. once upon a time in childhood. It’s possible that this is the reason Leia could recall the images of Padme, but Obi-Wan Kenobi’s conclusion fits better with the history of the world and the franchise.