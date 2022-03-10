Obi-Wan Kenobi Calls It Epic In His Spectacular Teaser Trailer

Obi-Wan Kenobi Kenobi, the Disney + series, publishes its first official teaser trailer in which it calls epic. Some surprise characters return. Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney + series based on the Star Wars universe, publishes its first trailer. This teaser throws nostalgia to show the new chapter of one of the most beloved characters of the brand. You can see the full video at the top of this news. Remember that it is scheduled to premiere on May 25.

All the details of Obi-Wan Kenobi

From Disney they have already shared the official description of the first season: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his great defeat, the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi trainee, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as the Sith Lord Darth Vader.”

Ewan McGregor will once again don the iconic cowl as a Jedi Master alongside the return of Hayden Christesen as Darth Vader. They will be accompanied by other performers such as Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie, among others.

Hours before knowing the trailer we saw a preview in the form of eight official images. The first screenshots of the series focused on the figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was McGregor himself who shared which character we will find during the series: “At the beginning of the story we will find a broken, defeated Obi-Wan, who has somehow given up,” he said.

On the other hand, Inquisitor Reva will be one of the characters that will debut. Deborah Chow, director, described her as someone driven by ambition. She is “on the same team” as Darth Vader and they both “share the same dark side goal.” You can see the images and statements in full by clicking on this link.