Obi-Wan Kenobi Already Has A Release Date on Disney +; This Is What His New Poster Looks Like

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The series starring Ewan McGregor will arrive exclusively for the Disney streaming platform. We review all the details of the production. Disney has confirmed that the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series will arrive this May 25 exclusively for Disney +. Disney’s streaming platform, which has closed the year with 130 million subscribers, is the place chosen to find out what happened after the events narrated in Episode III of Star Wars. To celebrate the return of Ewan McGregor, who returns to play the now protagonist, the North American firm has shown a spectacular new poster that the most staunch fans will know how to interpret.

The information comes just the same day that The Book of Boba Fett has ended, a series set in the timeline of The Mandalorian and whose final episode we have offered you this review. Therefore, the Star Wars universe does not stop: one series ends and we already know when the next one begins. This, in advance, is quite special.

Those who grew up with the trilogy of Episodes I, II and III will especially remember the figure of Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan. But he is not the only recognizable face in this production, since the other side of the same coin is Hayden Christensen, who is back to play Lord Darth Vader. Other confirmed actors and actresses for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan series include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

At the plot level, the series will take place ten years after the events narrated in Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, at a time when the Jedi finds himself seeking refuge after the great change in power: the Republic has fallen and now begins the period of domination of the Empire.

With Deborah Chow as lead director and Joby Harold as the main mind behind the script, the production will coincide with the 45th anniversary of the original release of Star Wars in theaters and will consist of six episodes.

