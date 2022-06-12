Obi-Wan Kenobi: 10 Wild and Weird Reddit Fan Theories for the Rest of the Series

After decades of waiting for Obi-Wan Kenobi to be here, fans finally get to see what Obi-Wan did during the nineteen years he watched the Hatch between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. The mini-series is almost coming to an end, and the season finale will be released on Disney+ on June 22, although there have been rumors about a second season lately.

This and Ewan McGregor’s star game revived the love of many viewers for the Star Wars franchise, and especially for the prequel trilogy. There are a lot of questions to be answered in the final episodes, such as Reeva’s true story and the way forward, so some fans took to Reddit to share their theories about how Obi-Wan Kenobi can resolve the situation.

The fate of Kenobi

Of course, even before the premiere of the series, most fans knew how it should end, since many of the characters involved return in later films or TV series. Kenobi can’t die, but fans expect a spectacular and incredible duel between him and Vader. At the moment, they are equal — Kenobi won in Revenge of the Sith, but Vader almost destroyed his old master in the 3rd episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As for how this duel might end, u/Phaithful14 writes: “Something will happen when Kenobi is presumed dead at the end, perhaps Vader is not the one who supposedly “kills” him, and that pisses him off.” This may explain why Vader stops looking for Kenobi and thus fawns over the affairs of the Empire more.

The true plan of Riva

Many of the biggest questions fans have to solve by the end of the season revolve around Reva, the Third Sister. While Vader acts as the last presence throughout, she is the main antagonist hunting Obi-Wan, and fans have various theories explaining her motives. While it seems that she may have a personal vendetta against the Jedi Master, others suggest that Vader may be her real target.

u/–TheForce– suggests that “Reva doesn’t want to win Vader’s favor, she wants to kill him. She uses Obi-Wan as a distraction,” either as revenge against the Sith Lord, or to replace him with the Emperor’s disciple. Such theories seem to be credible, given the deliberate choice to place the silhouette of Vader on Reeva’s advertising poster, and not Kenobi, as with other inquisitors.

Who is Obi-Wan to Riva?

The series began with a shocking scene showing a new look at Order 66, which led several fans to tweet and suggest that Reva was one of the young people whose fate remained ambiguous. Some have gone further, linking her backstory to Obi-Wan.

u/Ar-Kalion suggests that “Reva was also supposed to be Obi-Wan’s next Padawan, and his failure with Anakin ruined her chance to become a Jedi.” At the beginning of the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan requested a new padawan, and since Ahsoka became Anakin’s padawan, Riva could be destined for Obi-Wan in the future. If she had known that, she might have viewed his not saving her from Order 66 as a betrayal that led her to Vader, the Inquisitors, and the dark side.

Dark Padawan

In episode 3, it was revealed that Reeva had a special relationship with Vader, choosing her as the next Grand Inquisitor if she managed to catch Obi-Wan. Of course, she didn’t manage to keep him in the Inquisitor Fortress in the fourth episode, but she still lived to see the next day, installing a tracker on Leia’s droid, Lola.

Her unique relationship with Vader can be explained, as u/supercapo put it: “Vader took her under his wing… Or a raincoat… And he was preparing it to accuse Obi-Wan of Order 66.” Some point out that Vader may have spared Reva as a child after seeing the darkness in her, and took her as his secret padawan and thus the successor to the Sith “Rule of Two”.

The classic story of redemption from “Star Wars”

The usual image in Star Wars movies and TV shows is a classic redemption story, and Obi—Wan Kenobi is part of it, though perhaps in a way that some didn’t expect. So far, the series has shown that Vader has fully embraced the dark side, making his eventual return to the light an even more impressive feat. However, some fans believe that Reva can also go down this path.

u/_Nootles_ writes: “She wants what she considers ‘revenge’, and in pursuit of it allowed herself to go to the dark side, [but she] understands that [her] hatred for [Obi-Wan] is unjustified. Such theories still involve her in a fateful duel with Vader, but she sacrifices herself in the classic manner of “Star Wars” to save Obi-Wan, realizing his importance to the fate of the world.

Reva, a freedom fighter?

While it seems less and less likely that Reva could be a double agent, as some early theories suggested, that hasn’t stopped some fans from supporting these ideas. For example, u/TheMediocreCritic suggests that “Reva is probably associated with a faction of soldiers from Guerrera who will go to any lengths to defeat the galactic empire.”… So hatched a plan according to which Reva should infiltrate the ranks of the inquisitors and kill Vader.”