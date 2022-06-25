Obi-Wan Flashback BTS Image Shows Anakin with Clone Troopers of Order 66

A new behind-the-scenes image of Obi-Wan Kenobi shows Hayden Christensen with clone troopers of the 501st Regiment. 17 years after “Star Wars: Episode III. Revenge of the Sith” has been released in theaters, Christensen recently returned as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Disney+ limited series. In addition to meeting Ewan McGregor’s “Ben” and his fallen disciple, Obi-Wan Kenobi visits Order 66 again. In Anakin’s memories/Vader is shown surrounded by an army of clone troopers of the 501st Regiment storming the Jedi Temple in the style of “Revenge of the Sith”. .

During the Clone Wars, the 501st was a special unit of the Galactic Republic Army, led by their general, Anakin, Captain Rex and, occasionally, Ahsoka Tano. The battalion is featured in the animated series “Clone Wars” and “Revenge of the Sith”. After Palpatine obeyed Order 66 and Anakin switched to the dark side, Vader and Commander Appo led the 501st Legion to the Jedi Temple to kill the Jedi and Younglings, which is shown from Riva’s point of view in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

NatePMMA on Twitter recently shared an image of Christensen wearing a Jedi robe next to the 501st. While clone troopers were depicted as computer models in the Star Wars prequel films, Obi-Wan Kenobi used real armor.

Seeing all these not-so-familiar faces may be strange for fans accustomed to clones similar to Temura Morrison in a galaxy far, far away. However, the actor from Boba Fett’s Book did appear in the second episode. Since the Empire has stopped using clones, Morrison is shown as a veteran soldier in Obi-Wan Kenobi, begging for loans on the streets of Daiyu. The clone still wears his 501st armor, which means he was part of the battalion marching on the Jedi Temple.

The inclusion of the 501st in Obi-Wan Kenobi is of great significance to fans of the Clone Wars, who associate this armor with the countless times they have seen it under the command of Anakin Matt Lanter. After working on the Clone Wars, Dave Filoni began work on the first Disney+ game series, The Mandalorian, which in many ways helped bridge the gap between the Star Wars films and animation. Suffice it to say that Obi-Wan Kenobi would not have appeared on Disney+ without the success of “Mandalorian.” Now viewers are looking forward to seeing more of Anakin Christensen in the upcoming series “Ahsoka,” if the casting rumors are true. I hope they will see the couple together live for the first time. While fans are waiting to see if the second season of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be renewed, all six episodes are available for streaming.