Obi-Wan finally explains why Kenobi Never believed Luke about Vader

Obi-Wan’s distrust of his former student Darth Vader — despite Luke Skywalker’s protests in Return of the Jedi — is one of the most secret heartbreaking emotional blows in the entire Star Wars saga, however Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally explained why the Jedi Master is so quick to dismiss him. As one of the last representatives of the old Jedi Order, Obi-Wan was a very promising character in the prequel era and serves as an important guide and mentor to Luke in the original trilogy. Considering this, his hopelessness next to Anakin Skywalker always seemed slightly annoying, right up to the events of the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In “Chapter 3,” a former Jedi knight comes face to face with his nemesis for the first time since their fateful duel on Mustafar. In this case, Vader easily defeats Obi-Wan, defeating him with a terrifying combination of lightsaber mastery and skill with the Force. As the episode reaches its heartbreaking climax, Vader vows his determination to make Obi-Wan “suffer” as he suffered dragging his wounded body over burning coals. It is only after the intervention of former imperial officer Tala Durit (played by Indira Varma from Game of Thrones) and the loader droid NED-B that Obi-Wan escapes for his life.

At first glance, Anakin’s cruelty can simply be interpreted as revenge for his defeat on Mustafar. However, beyond that, it also explains why Obi-Wan famously refuses to see his former friend and student as anything other than “now more machine than human, perverted and evil.” Having suffered directly from Vader, Obi-Wan can finally understand how low Anakin has fallen, and his own pain serves as a harsh reminder of the power of the dark side. Any hope that might have lingered after Padme’s parting words that “there is still something good in him” was extinguished due to his personal exposure to Vader’s flame. Despite the fact that Obi-Wan was wrong, this encounter and his torture explain why he could no longer see Vader as anything but “perverted and evil” and refused to listen to Luke about his father’s ability to find redemption.

Obi-Wan’s shattered faith, for obvious reasons, was first expressed in Revenge of the Sith. After seeing a security hologram of Anakin mercilessly killing cubs, Obi-Wan, for obvious reasons, went berserk. However, the emotions he expressed during and after the battle with the new Lord Vader on Mustafar contradicted the emotional attachment he still felt for his old friend. It is only after he has personally suffered at the hands of Vader that he becomes convinced that Anakin really cannot be saved. As a result, this moment in “Chapter 3” is extremely important for explaining Obi-Wan’s resignation over Anakin’s fate in the original trilogy.

It is also important to consider that in the prelude to Obi-Wan’s defeat by Vader, the Sith tortured and killed on their way through an entire innocent village. Witnessing this brutality first-hand is far more impressive than watching Anakin on a hologram, which, while shocking, still provides a degree of separation from the full scale of the violence. Vader’s rage combined with his direct actions against Obi-Wan and innocent bystanders in the village means that Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 3 is arguably the most significant development of the characters’ relationship since Anakin’s initial downfall in Revenge of the Sith. Without this exposure, it seems that Obi-Wan would be more inclined to listen to Luke.