Obi-Wan and Anakin are a dyad of Power? Kenobi teaser a major retcon of “Star Wars”

Attention: spoilers for the 4th episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Although the concept of the Dyad of Power was not introduced until Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”, Obi-Wan Kenobi hinted that Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker could have formed a dyad long before that. The action takes place ten years after “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”. Obi-Wan Kenobi focuses on how Obi-Wan finally faces his past during his years of exile. Most of Obi-Wan’s regrets stem from his inability to teach and protect Anakin. And, although the former master and disciple had a close relationship, Obi-Wan could not prevent Anakin from falling to the dark side of the Force.

Near the end of Star Wars: Skywalker. This connection gave its members unique abilities, including communicating light-years away, seeing and feeling each other’s experiences, and even power over life itself. Since Power Dyads were incredibly rare, Emperor Palpatine was surprised to learn that Rey and Kylo Ren shared this bond, stating that the Power Dyad had been “invisible for generations.”

However, Obi-Wan Kenobi implies that there could have been another dyad of Power before Rey and Kylo Ren: Obi-Wan and Anakin. At the beginning of episode 4, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, Obi-Wan and Darth Vader were in tanks with bacta for treatment on different planets. During this time, both experienced the same feelings and remembered the same moments of their recent battle. Also, earlier in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vader reacted when Obi-Wan found out about Anakin’s fate and spoke his name out loud for the first time. This suggests that Obi-Wan and Anakin had a special bond that allowed them to communicate and experience each other’s sensations over long distances —abilities found only in dyads of Power. Although Obi-Wan and Anakin may have formed a dyad of the Force due to their relationship with each other and the Force, it probably went unnoticed because their bond was never fully developed.

Obi-Wan and Anakin could be a Power couple because they matched the two most important characteristics of one. First, Obi-Wan and Anakin had a very close relationship before Anakin became Darth Vader. While many Jedi masters and apprentices took care of each other, Obi-Wan and Anakin were like family, and Obi-Wan was one of Anakin’s last ties to the light side. When Obi-Wan was forced to fight and almost kill Anakin, he even screamed: “You were my brother, Anakin! I loved you!” Secondly, the dyad of Power requires that both the light and dark sides of the Force are present in the relationship. Like Rey and Kylo Ren, Obi-Wan represented the light side of the Force, while Anakin fell to the dark side as Darth Vader.

Thus, Obi-Wan and Anakin could form a dyad of Power, but Emperor Palpatine might not notice it, because the two never worked on developing their bond. Throughout the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Rey and Kylo Ren have intentionally and unintentionally strengthened their bond. During Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey and Kylo Ren began communicating with each other through the Force. They even discovered that they could touch each other’s hands and carry physical objects, which they continued to do in Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”. It has also been suggested (via Nerdist) that Kylo Ren accidentally strengthened their bond in Star Wars: The Force Awakens by trying to read Rey’s mind, which allowed them to get into each other’s memories. On the contrary, Obi-Wan and Anakin became enemies when Anakin turned into Darth Vader, actively pushing each other away and weakening their bond. This means that although Obi-Wan Kenobi suggested that Obi-Wan and Anakin were a dyad of Power, only Rey and Kylo Ren’s bond was strong enough for Emperor Palpatine to recognize their dyad.

