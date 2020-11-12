Obama memoirs confront the role he played in Trump’s rise

Former United States President Barack Obama has written his memoirs and in them talks about the role he played in the rise of Donald Trump.

Barack Obama directly confronts President Donald Trump’s racist policy in the first volume of his post-presidency memoirs, bluntly suggesting how he believes his historic election in 2008 set off a wave of bitter and divisive turmoil that fueled Republican obstructionism and he eventually changed the party, according to a copy of the book obtained by CNN.

“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he began selling claims that I was not born in the United States and therefore was an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans scared by a black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for your racial anxiety. ”

The 768-page memoir, titled “A Promised Land,” to be released on November 17, chronicles the former president’s childhood and political rise, before delving into his historic 2008 campaign and his first four years in office. Obama devotes hundreds of pages to the fights and characters that marked his tenure, from his work to pass Obamacare in 2010 to the complexities of dealing with a list of world leaders and finally his decision to approve the raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

But part of his more thoughtful examination comes at the expense of the party that opposed him and how he evolved during his eight years in office, beginning with Sarah Palin’s elevation to the Republican presidential nomination in 2008.

“Through Palin, it seemed as if the dark spirits that had long lurked on the fringes of the modern Republican Party (xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy towards blacks and brunettes) were finding their way to the center of the stage, “writes former US President Barack Obama.

Throughout, Obama views his presidency as comprised of difficult decisions, sometimes complicated by internal disputes, mismanagement from the previous administration, and obstructionism by Republicans, suggesting it was based on an attempt to appeal to anxieties about the first black president.

However, he also acknowledges his own shortcomings on a variety of issues, such as calling his failure to pass immigration reform “a bitter pill” and acknowledging that the economy “sucked” as he headed for the 2010 midterm elections, where Republicans they demanded the House of Representatives. Representatives behind the Tea Party movement.

“As far as I am concerned, the election did not prove that our agenda was wrong,” Obama writes 2010. “It just proved that … it had failed to unite the nation, as FDR had once done, behind what I knew was right. Which to me was just as damning. ”

The most timely reflections, however, come as Obama delves into Washington politics, particularly the work he put into negotiations with Republicans such as Republican leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and then-Speaker John Boehner. . But that introspection also offers a window into how Obama saw the opposing party shift from his 2008 campaign to when he handed over the White House to Trump in 2017.

Obama writes that he “sometimes wonders” if the 2008 Republican candidate John McCain would still have chosen Palin if he had known that “her spectacular rise and validation as a candidate would provide a model for future politicians, shifting the center of his party and the politics of the country in general in a direction he hated. ”

“I’d like to think that, given the opportunity to do it again, he could have chosen differently,” Obama writes. “I think he really put his country first.”

Barack Obama: “We are better than this”

Barack Obama’s views on his successor are made clearer in his account of the period in 2011 when Trump fanned the racist lie that Obama was not born in the United States.

Trump’s antics were initially seen in the White House as a joke. But Obama writes that he came to view Trump’s media ubiquity and characteristic shamelessness as simply an exaggerated version of the Republican Party’s attempts to appeal to the anxieties of white Americans about the first black president, a sentiment that, according to him, ” it had migrated from the fringes of Republican politics to the center, an emotional, almost visceral reaction to my presidency, unlike any difference in politics or ideology. ”

Trump had determined what to say or how to behave, in ways that were previously considered unpleasant or unacceptable but now earned him constant media attention.

“In that sense, there was not much difference between Trump and Boehner or McConnell. They also understood that it didn’t matter if what they said was true,” he writes, adding: “In fact, the only difference between Trump’s style of politics and theirs was Trump’s lack of inhibition. ”

La Verdad Noticias was informed that when Obama, against the advice of his advisers, released his long-form birth certificate during an appearance in the White House meeting room, he said he later told the young employees : “We are better than this.”

Obama: “I could trust him. He wouldn’t disappoint me.”

Obama’s views on the ever-changing Republican Party are infused into every aspect of the book. When the former president writes about his trip to India in 2010, he links the issues of growing anti-liberalism in a conversation with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the rise of the Tea Party in the United States.

Also on a national level, Obama writes that the most contentious Republican Party affected some of the day-to-day decisions he made as president, especially when it came to sending then-Vice President Joe Biden, now president-elect, to Capitol Hill to negotiate on his behalf.



