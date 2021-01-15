O Boticário starts the year with up to 50% discount

O Boticário is the largest cosmetics retailer in the country, internationally recognized. In addition to creams, perfumes and makeup, she works directly in the technology area. Want to know how?

The company invests heavily in innovation and already has in its portfolio a fragrance entirely created with the help of artificial intelligence. This is the first initiative in this regard, conducted in partnership with IBM.

In this text, in addition to talking about Boti Promo, which is offering more than 600 products with up to 50% discount, let’s remember this launch that certainly caught the market’s attention.

More than 600 products with up to 50% discount

Boti Promo from O Boticário is an ideal offer period for those interested in the brand’s products. In this edition, there will be more than 600 products with discounts that can reach up to 50%. Egeo On You and Egeo On Me will also be part of this promotion in the coming days.

If you are not looking for perfumery items, you can find products for skin and hair care, makeup and even items for children. Not to mention the fact that the O Boticário kits are a great option for those who want to gift.

Are you interested? Then visit the promotion's hotsite and check the available offers.