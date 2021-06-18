NZN Talks: Free Event Discusses Digital Influence Market

NZN Talks: On June 22nd and 23rd, NZN, which owns the verticals of TecMundo, Baixaki, Click Jogos, Mega Curioso and The Brief, will hold the NZN Talks event. Media Insights 2021 should bring together great professionals in the communication market, who will discuss ideas to improve the digital presence in a more strategic way for brands and people.

The programming will be 100% online and free. Check out the themes agenda:

Algorithmic racism: the panel will include the participation of Ana Carolina Lima, founding partner of Romana & Lima Advogadas Associadas, Licínio Januário, co-founder of WoloTV. The two should discuss how it works and what algorithmic racism is and what difficulties are encountered in media campaigns focusing on diversity.

Media and Influence: The second panel of the day should discuss the growth, advantages and dangers of the influence market. Felipe Oliva, co-founder and CEO of Squid, Rodrigo Azevedo, founder and CEO of Comunique-se, and Bárbara Bono, vice president of the social media committee at IAB Brasil are the guests.

LGPD: To talk about the influence of the General Data Protection Law on the media sector, Gustavo Quedevez, partner at BVA Barreto Veiga & Advogados, and Fernanda Baggio, Neoway’s marketing VP, were invited.

Female leadership: in the last panel, the importance of female potential in media leadership and the difficulties and challenges of women in the market will be discussed. Fernanda Ortiz, programming director at Jovem Pan, Bia Cunha, head of projects at NZN, and Carla Pollake, founding partner of Escola de Comunicadores de SP should participate in the discussion.

The mediation will be in the hands of Tayara Simões, NZN’s Director of Revenue. “We promote a 100% free online event to bring relevant discussions to the public that should be explored in the digital world. With our guests who are experts in the themes, we will bring knowledge and learning with content in a light, didactic and fun way for those who will attend”, says Tayara.

The event will be broadcast live at 6pm via the NZN YouTube channel. Interested parties can register on the event’s website.