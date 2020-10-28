NYT: Trump pardoned for failing to pay $ 287 million debt

The New York Times newspaper wrote that US President Trump’s debt of 287 million dollars has been forgiven since 2010 because he could not pay the debts of the investment project in Chicago. Trump made a statement regarding the claim, “Doesn’t that make me a wise man rather than a bad guy”.

Analyzing Trump’s tax records, the New York Times claimed that after Trump Hotel in Chicago faced financial problems, banks and investment funds provided Trump with ease of payment and additional time, and that $ 287 million was forgiven when debts were not paid.

Trump, on his Twitter account, argued that he made a great deal with the lenders for his Chicago skyscraper, saying, “Doesn’t that make me a wise man rather than a bad guy?” found in the description.

The New York Times, which reached the tax records that Trump refused to reveal, previously wrote that Trump paid no tax for 10 years on the grounds that the loss of his companies was more than the profit, and in 2016 and 2017, he only paid $ 750 tax each.



