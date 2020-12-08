Nvidia’s new system will be able to train AI with less data

Nvidia announced its new approach to training artificial intelligence systems. This new approach, which can be used in Generator Reverse Network (GAN) training, will enable these systems to perform much more tasks. At this point, it is worth noting that there are two different neural networks in each GAN system, namely generative and sorting.

When the algorithm is aimed to create new visuals, the sorting network examines thousands of images. Then he trains the opposite producer network with the data he finds. In order to produce consistent and believable results, GAN systems need between 50 and 100 thousand training images. If the number of samples is insufficient, the parser cannot access the necessary resources to train the producer network.

In the past, AI researchers used a method called data augmentation to circumvent this problem. In this approach, an image algorithm is taken as an example and in case of insufficient material, existing materials are duplicated. During the reproduction, changes are made to the original image and it is possible for the system to see different images.

This approach can cause GAN systems to learn to imitate these changes instead of learning something new. Nvidia’s new system takes advantage of the new data enhancement approach but does so in an adaptive way. During the whole training process, a selective application is made instead of distorting the existing images, thus avoiding the situation that the samples are too compatible with the statistical model.

Nvidia can help achieve more meaningful and significant results than predicted with its new AI training approach. Details about this new system will be shared at the ongoing NeurIPS 2020 conference.



