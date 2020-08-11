Nvidia will introduce RTX 3000 series at a special event

Nvidia had begun to signal a major GeForce GPU announcement as of yesterday. The company announced today that it plans to organize an event on September 1. The graphics card manufacturer will broadcast this event on the internet.

Hosted by Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, the event will begin on Tuesday, September 1st. Nvidia says Huang will reveal the company’s latest innovations in games and graphics.

It seems that Nvidia will announce the GeForce RTX 3000 series cards. RTX 3080, the follower of the RTX 2080, is expected to take place in this series. The rumors that came out last week were that the company was planning to release its new Ampere graphics cards on September 9. Therefore, new GPUs can also be announced at Nvidia’s event the same month. In addition, the TweakTown site stated in the news yesterday that Nvidia and its card manufacturer partners will make RTX 3000 series graphics cards ready for the release in September.

Each new RTX card will be based on Nvidia’s new Ampere GPU architecture. Nvidia announced the Ampere GPU architecture last May. However, the first graphics cards were designed for use in scientific research, cloud graphics and data analysis. With the finalization of Nvidia’s GeForce activity, it means that we will finally see completely game and graphics oriented products. We will soon see what the Ampere GPU will do for the next generation of PC games.

As we mentioned above, the Nvidia GeForce Special Event will start on September 1st. The event will be broadcast live on the company’s website.



