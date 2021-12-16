Nvidia Will Give Away 3 Matrix Resurrections-Inspired RTX Computers

Nvidia and Warner Bros. have partnered to carry out a promotion that will give away three Matrix Resurrections themed RTX computers. To participate, you must follow the technology company’s official page on social media and interact with publications.

In addition to the PCs, 5 extremely rare and custom GPU heatsinks will also be delivered, also based on the movie. Backplates can be attached to GeForce 3080Ti graphics cards or simply placed as a decor piece.

Computers were modified by well-known names in the casemods and large companies scenario, such as Dave Cathey (Insolent Gnome). Together with NZXT, he designed the NZXT Nebuchadnezzar machine, which is inspired by the most famous spacecraft in the Matrix franchise.

The device has a design with sentry arms around the case and still references the blue and red pills.

Unfortunately, Brazilian residents will not be able to participate in any of the draws. In South America, only legal residents of Colombia and Peru can compete for exclusive products.

We’re giving you a CHANCE TO WIN these one-of-a-kind GeForce builds. To celebrate The Matrix Resurrections we partnered with @wbpictures and challenged modders to create their own custom PCs inspired by The Matrix 👀 Entering is easy: 🟢 RT this post

🟢 Comment #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/E1FRaqUJmp — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) December 15, 2021

Winners will be announced by January 31, 2022 and will receive prizes at home. Check, below, the specifications and images of each computer that will be presented to a lucky person.

Digital Storm Backup Operator

Modder: Stefan Ulrich and Digital Storm;

Chassis: Digital Storm Aventum X;

GPU: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti;

CPU: Ryzen 9 5950X;

Motherboard: ROG Maximus Crosshair VIII Formula;

RAM: 32GB DDR4 HyperX Fury RGB;

Storage: 1 TB m.2;

PSU: 1200W 80 Plus Gold;

Cooling: EKWB Custom Liquid Cooling.