Nvidia will bring native support for DLSS at Unity in 2021

Nvidia: During the GTC 2021 event, held this week, Nvidia announced that the DLSS graphics tool will be made available natively at Unity by the end of 2021. With the novelty, developers using the graphics engine will be able to implement “Deep Learning Super Sampling” with easier in your games.

Although there is still no release date for the integration, Nvidia has already demonstrated the DLSS gains in the graphics engine. During GTC 2021, the company presented the novelty in a video made with Mathieu Muller, from Unity, and also in a lecture by Light Brick Studio, available on the event’s website.

Recently, the company also released a plugin for the use of DLSS in the graphics engine Unreal Engine. The expansions provide more scope for the technology, which previously could only be used by Nvidia’s partner studios.

How DLSS works

Deep Learning Super Sampling is an imaging technology that uses artificial intelligence to improve game quality and increase frames per second. The tool applies machine learning to expand the game’s resolution: while the computer runs the game in Full HD, the final display takes place in 1440p or 4K, for example, without loss of performance.

DLSS is currently available on the RTX 20 and RTX 30 video cards, which have the necessary hardware to use the function. The developers usually implement the tool with Ray Tracing, but it is also possible to use “Deep Learning Super Sampling” simply to guarantee more frames per second in a game.

Recently, Nvidia released a driver for GeForce graphics cards with support for DLSS in Mortal Shell, bringing a performance leap in the game with the update. According to data obtained by Nvidia, the use of technology guarantees up to 130% better performance in the game running in 4K resolution.

In addition to being available in Mortal Shell, DLSS recently arrived in Outriders, a game released by Square Enix earlier this month. The use of technology allows you to play the shooter at up to 4K and 60 fps with the RTX 2060, Nvidia’s entry-level model for RTX graphics functions.

Altogether, more than 20 games already have support for DLSS on the PC. Check out some of the games that can be used with technology in this article.