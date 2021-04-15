NVIDIA: video card stock will be low by the end of 2021

NVIDIA has extended the deadline to end the current crisis in the market for its video cards. The information was revealed by the company’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, during the release of the company’s quarterly fiscal report.

“General demand remains very strong and remains in excess of inventory, while our inventory channels remain very scarce. We believe demand will continue to exceed supply for much of this year. We believe we will have enough inventory to guarantee sequential support from growth beyond the last quarter, “said Kress on the manufacturer’s official blog.

Previously, NVIDIA had suggested that delivery of ready-to-market video cards would have normalized in May 2021.

What’s happening?

Overall, this means that NVIDIA graphics cards will continue to have low inventories. Currently, some of the brand’s GPUs have risen in price for a number of reasons, including the global crisis in the market and the difficulty of serving a growing market.

The global crisis in the semiconductor market affects sales of processors in several segments – including smartphones and laptops from major brands. In the case of GPUs, factors such as the dollar and the demand for cryptocurrency mining cards are also taken into account.

However, the brand guarantees that the current lines will have at least the initial stock serviced – without mentioning any collaborations, as is the case with Nintendo, which must use company components in an eventual new Nintendo Switch.