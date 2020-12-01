Nvidia unveils RTX 3060 Ti: 2060 Super price

Nvidia announced today (01) the company’s new graphics card, the RTX 3060 Ti. The hardware is the latest addition to the RTX 3000 line, being the best benefit course so far – priced at 2060 Super, 2080 performance Super and support for Ray Tracing and DLSS.

The RTX 3060 Ti will be 40% faster than the RTX 2060 Super and will be available worldwide tomorrow, December 2, at a price of US $ 399 (approximately R $ 2107.68 in direct conversion and without taxes). The look is very similar to the RTX 3070, with practically the same size, double cooler and lighter shades of gray. Check out:

The new hardware comes with 8GB of video memory, base clock of 1410Mhz, boost clock of 1665Mhz and the new 12-pin power connector. A 600W power supply is still recommended – the card can consume up to 200W of power.

For comparison, in Cyberpunk 2077, for example, the RTX 3060 Ti is suggested for a 1080p resolution gameplay with everything in Ultra and Ray Tracing fully enabled. Johnny Silver Hand does not lose by waiting.

Like its older sisters, the card is also prepared for excellent performances with Ray Tracing, includes support for DLSS and also has the ability to run Nvidia’s RTX applications.

The Founders Edition, a board produced by Nvidia itself, will be launched tomorrow (02) and has an initial price of US $ 399 – 100 dollars cheaper than the RTX 3070. However, the price has not yet been disclosed in Brazil.

With friendly price and plenty of performance with support for Ray Tracing, the RTX 3060 Ti certainly has an excellent cost benefit to get into the new generation and play current games with excellent performance and spending much less. What did you think about her? Comment with us in the comments section below!



