Nvidia unveils RTX 3060, the ideal card for 1080p

Nvidia revealed during CES 2021 a novelty long awaited by fans: the RTX 3060 video card, an ideal device for players who want to play games in 1080p, 60 fps and ray tracing with new generation graphics. The GPU arrives in February for US $ 329 (about R $ 1.8 thousand, excluding taxes or fees).

The RTX 3000 line (Ampére) already has the RTX 3060 Ti on the market for US $ 399 (about R $ 2.2 thousand), but now it will have a more affordable option. The RTX 3060 has 12 GB of GDDR6 RAM, 13 Teraflops of crawling, 25 Teraflops of Ray Tracing and 101 Teraflops in the Tensor Cores (part of artificial intelligence, responsible for DLSS).

The card comes with a cost well below its Ti version, but without losing much firepower. The idea is for the RTX 3060 to be the new GTX 1060, one of Nvidia’s most popular cards, and to be the new standard in the gaming community to offer 1080p games with the best possible quality (something the GTX 1060 no longer can).

The RTX 3060 hits the market in late February for $ 329 (about $ 1,800). So, did you like the news?