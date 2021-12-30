Nvidia To Present “Exciting Video Game News” in January; Date And Time

Nvidia: The manufacturer will share with the public new news dedicated to the video game industry as part of its presentation at CES on January 4. Nvidia will take advantage of the CES (Consumer Technology Association) spotlights to announce “some exciting news in the world of videogames.” The manufacturer will hold a special broadcast on January 4 at 17:00 (CET). The event can be followed through its official communication channels, such as YouTube and Twitch.

No more specific details have been shared, except that it will be dedicated to the GeForce RTX range of graphics. The presentation will cover more elements, such as robotics and autonomous vehicles. “Join us in this virtual event to see the latest advances in accelerated computing, from design and simulation to video games and autonomous vehicles,” he explains. Jeff Fisher (Senior Vice President of Nvidia GeForce) and Ali Kani (Vice President and General Manager of Nvidia Automotive) will be the drivers.

What time is the Nvidia event around the world?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 12:00

Bolivia: at 11:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 12:00

Chile: at 11:00

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 09:00 hours

Cuba: at 11:00

Ecuador: at 10:00 am

El Salvador: at 09:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 am

United States (PT): at 08:00

Guatemala: at 09:00 hours

Honduras: at 09:00 hours

Mexico: at 10:00 am

Nicaragua: at 09:00 hours

Panama: at 10:00 am

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00

Venezuela: at 11:00 am