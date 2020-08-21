NVIDIA: The remaining half of 2020 will be great for games!

When NVIDIA is mentioned, the RTX 3000 series graphics cards that are expected to be introduced in the coming days come to mind. As the emergence of a new game continues to increase the excitement with each passing day, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang made a statement that the rest of 2020 will be quite good for gamers.

NVIDIA: 2020 will be great for games!

When asked about his thoughts on the second half of 2020, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said, “It’s the greatest season ever.” The reason for this announcement is the NVIDIA RTX 3000 series graphics cards, which are expected to be introduced in September.

Expected to be the most powerful game-oriented graphics card series NVIDIA has ever introduced to the market, the RTX 3000 series has started to excite gamers. Although official information about graphics cards has not been shared yet, when we consider the claims and leaks made, we can see models that will really make a significant performance difference.

Another reason for Jensen Huang to make a statement in this way is that the next generation consoles will also be launched this year. In addition to new consoles, games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Crash Bandicoot 4, Star Wars: Squadrons, Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man: Miles Morales are among the exciting details. .



