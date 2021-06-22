Nvidia Sold 2 Million GeForce GPUs In Brazil In One Year

Nvidia: During an event held this Tuesday (22), Nvidia revealed more details about its performance in the Brazilian market. The company said it sold about 2 million GPUs in our country during the last 12 months.

The number includes sales of graphics cards for desktops as well as chips integrated into notebooks. According to the company, the Brazilian market has moved approximately $4.5 billion in Nvidia products since 2020.

The figures revealed by the company are impressive because of the difficulties faced by the hardware market since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite the rise in prices, which was caused by low inventories and mining, the company had its biggest growth in sales in Brazil during the last 18 months.

It is noteworthy that the company did not detail the purpose of using video cards sold in Brazil. In other words, it is not possible to calculate how many GPUs were destined for games and the portion used for cryptocurrency mining.

RTX 30 is Nvidia’s biggest release

While the pandemic stirred prices and inventory, social isolation also helped launch the RTX 30 series and Nvidia platforms. The company revealed that it already has more than 260 million players on GeForce devices and the Ampere GPUs are the company’s biggest release to date.

According to Nvidia, the Ampere series of GPUs had the fastest growing market among the video card architectures of the GeForce line. The RTX 30 series products achieved a double share on Steam during their launch.