Nvidia Shield gains support for PS5 and Xbox series control

Anyone who has (or was thinking of buying) an Nvidia Shield can be even more excited about the media streaming box, after all, it has gained support for even more controls. You will now be able to use console controls like the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X on the device.

According to Nvidia, its users will be able to use these controls when playing games both on the Geforce Now streaming service and with Android releases with the 8.2.2 update. This update has already been made available on Shield and can be downloaded to the device immediately.

Fortunately, it is very easy to connect the controls to the small device. In the case of the PS5 DualSense, you need to press the share button and the PlayStation button at the same time until the controller emits a blue light. On the Xbox Series S / X controller, just press the pairing button until the Xbox button flashes.

Nothing too complicated for anyone who bought one of the new consoles and wanted to use the controller on Nvidia Shield as soon as possible. Comment below if you liked the update or will continue to use the old controls in Shield!