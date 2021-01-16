Nvidia says RTX Series 30 cards may be missing

Nvidia unveiled its new line of video cards in September last year. The RTX Serie 30 was so successful that the company admitted that it may have problems with the lack of plates until April 2021. The calculation was made based on the current product stock and consumer demand.

Colette Kress, the company’s chief financial officer, admitted that Nvidia has not been able to maintain the level of supply with the huge demand. According to her, the stock is low and will remain so until the end of the first semester. Global restrictions were also a factor that hindered the production and assembly of the new plates.

But the news is not taken on the negative side for the company. Due to new technologies, the plates were a selling success and became an object of desire for many consumers.

It is worth mentioning that the new consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series S / X are also experiencing the same problem. There is a huge demand from consumers, while the global pandemic ends up directly affecting the production of new devices and, consequently, the replenishment of stock.

Phill Spencer, global head of the Xbox division, recently said that Microsoft is working to normalize the stock of new video games. However, he said, the devices are selling faster than the production line is capable of producing.