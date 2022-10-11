Nvidia RTX 4090 Reviews demonstrate Lightning-fast performance

RTX 4090 reviews are ready, and Nvidia’s latest efforts are showing amazing performance. But you will need a powerful enough power supply to control these frames.

Reviewers have been holding the RTX 4090 in their hands for some time, and finally the reviews are ready. Finally, we got an idea of the performance that can be expected from the RTX 4090 Founder’s Edition models.

The GPU works incredibly well at high resolutions, and features like DLSS 3 enhance the gameplay. DLSS 3 also introduces a powerful new feature for generating frames using artificial intelligence. This allows games such as Cyberpunk 2077 to significantly improve performance compared to previous generation cards.

The RTX 4090 is the first RTX 40 series GPU, and the RTX 4080 is expected to be released next month. There is currently no sign of the RTX 4070 or any other lower-end GPUs. However, Nvidia is currently preparing to release a forced RTX 3060 model.

RTX 4090 power at a price

RTX 4090 reviews show that the GPU consumes energy, so a larger cooler is used to remove heat. This led to the fact that the technical YouTuber GamersNexus cut the RTX 4090 cooler in half during an in-depth thermal analysis of the GPU.

According to the WCCFTech results, the RTX 4090 will be approximately 81% faster than the RTX 3090 in the Time Spy test. If you have a header with DLSS 3 enabled, you can expect that number to jump even more.

The price of the GPU is also $1,599, which will be unaffordable for many people. However, for those looking for the highest possible performance, the RTX 4090 will certainly provide this en masse, especially if you have a PC capable of increasing the number of frames that the 4090 can provide. If not, you may have to invest in a brand new Ryzen 7000 or Raptor Lake processor.

Stay tuned to learn more about the GPU soon while we put on our dirty mittens and check out all the claims about how fast this GPU can be.