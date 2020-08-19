NVIDIA RTX 3090 price with 24 GB RAM leaked!

The new members of the NVIDIA RTX series, which is the flagship in the graphics card market, will appear on September 1. In this context, while a new detail emerges every day, a new one has been added with the price of NVIDIA RTX 3090.

NVIDIA RTX 3090 price leaked!

According to the forum named Chiphell, the NVIDIA RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card with 24 GB of memory will be presented to users with a price tag of $ 1399. We have to say that this is the starting price.

Because the customized models released by MSI, Asus and dozens of other brands will appear with much higher price tags. The reason for this is that the graphics card is completely customized, from RGB lighting to liquid cooling, especially special cooling solutions.

Compared to a close model, the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition, there is a difference of about $ 100. The RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition was available for $ 1,299.



