NVIDIA RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 introduced!

NVIDIA RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, two major players in the long-awaited graphics card series, have been introduced by NVIDIA. Here are the NVIDIA RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 features! So, how much is the NVIDIA RTX 3080 price and RTX 3090 price?

NVIDIA RTX 3090 features

NVIDIA RTX 3090, the most powerful graphics card of the series released after the NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti, can perform twice as much as the RTX 2080 in many tests. Of course, the most important reason for this is that it has much more powerful hardware!

According to NVIDIA, the RTX 3090 with the Ampere code-named architecture has 24 GB GDDR6X memory, 936 GB / s bandwidth, 384-bit bus and 5248 CUDA cores. In this way, it reaches the position of the most powerful graphics card in the market. Although there have been many rumors about the chips used by the cards, NVIDIA has decided to use 8 nm Samsung chips. The company, which has been collaborating with TSMC for a long time, has broken the partnership in this series.

Providing 8K resolution gaming pleasure with RTX and DLSS 2.0, RTX 3090 also brings 8K HDR ShadowPlay support. Another remarkable detail among the NVIDIA RTX 3090 features is its cooling performance. NVIDIA, which positions a fan on the front and rear, has chosen a different cooling design. With this design, cards that run 30 percent cooler than RTX 2000 series reference cards have 50 percent more air flow. Nevertheless, the RTX 3000 series can run 3 times quieter than the previous generation reference cards.

NVIDIA RTX 3090 price

Aiming to offer a high level of performance with 8K resolution, the price of NVIDIA RTX 3090 has also been announced. The card, with a price tag of 1499 dollars, will take its place on the shelves on September 24.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 features

The second most powerful graphics card in the market, the RTX 3080 comes with Ampere architecture, while also powered by second generation RTX technology and 28 billion transistors. Equipped with 10 GB, 19 Gbps GDDR6X memory, the bandwidth of the graphics card is 760 GB / s.

Using third generation Tensor cores, the card has 238 Tensor cores. Apart from all these, Ray Tracing performance will be twice as high as the previous generation.

NVIDIA RTX 3080 price

With the introduction, the price of the NVIDIA RTX 3080 has also been announced. The card, with a price tag of $ 699, will take its place on the shelves on September 17th.



